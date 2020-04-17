Prince William Was ‘Concerned’ For Prince Charles’ Life After His Coronavirus Diagnosis

The Prince of Wales is healthy now, but Prince William’s reaction to Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis was nothing but fear. In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about how he was “concerned” for his 71-year-old father after he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

“I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky,” William said. “My father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him.”

William explained that Charles had “mild symptoms,” but what affected him the most was not being able to move. “The hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk. He’s a mad walker and just loves walking so I think he found it quite difficult,” William said. “Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks.”

The Duke of Cambridge also revealed that, by the time Prince Charles was diagnosed, he had already recovered from most of his symptoms. Still, that didn’t lessen any of William’s concerns. “I got a lot of good reassurance from doctors and friends of mine who said ‘listen, the days he’s on when we found out about it, he’s probably passed the worst of it,” he said. “And obviously speaking to him made me feel more reassured that he was OK, but again at that age you do worry a bit more.”

While his father has recovered from COVID-19, William explained that he’s still worried for his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as the coronavirus continues to spread. “And obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents—who are the age they’re at, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this,” he said.