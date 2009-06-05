Prince Sing-A-Long Tonight!!

Last night while apparently everyone in the office was gussying themselves up for their respective dates or nights out, I was crouching on the floor padding The Girl About Town‘s legs with a sweatshirt as I steamed away the wrinkles of the dress she was wearing. I then went home at 8:35PM, ate an egg and cheese sandwich and went to bed. All I needed to include was, “fed my eighteen cats” and I would have had the most pathetic night in the history of mankind.

BUT! I’m redeeming myself tonight and going out! Tonight there’s a Prince Sing-A-Long at Legion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Purple Rain, Legion is hosting a free (!!) movie screening and sing-a-long. Sweet crying doves it’s going to be good…