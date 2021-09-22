Princess Eugenie Just Revealed the Last Gift Prince Philip Gave Her Before His Death—He Made it Himself

A new documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh has just revealed Prince Philip’s wedding present to Princess Eugenie—making it one of the last gifts he gave to his beloved granddaughter before his death.

The BBC film, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, began as a way to honor the Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday in June. Following Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99 in April, however, the documentary shifted focus to memorialize the late prince consort through interviews with the royal family. These include interviews with Princess Eugenie, who decided to share a sweet memory about her grandfather’s sweet gesture on her wedding day to husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

According to Eugenie, Prince Philip gifted her a handmade painting he did himself. The painting, which featured a bunch of flowers fit for a bride, is still on display in her home today. “It was so nice, it’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?” she said, according to HELLO! magazine.

Months prior to Prince Philip’s death, Eugenie gave birth to her first child with Jack Brooksbank in February 2021. The couple welcomed a son, who they decided to name August Philip Hawke in honor of his great-grandfather.

Eugenie confirmed her son’s name as a tribute to Philip in an Instagram Story at the time, writing, “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy,” Eugenie wrote. “He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x4 grandfathers. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday, September 22 on BBC One.

