Prince Philip’s Last Words to His Son Charles Were Just Revealed & They’re So Dark

Prince Charles just shared some of Prince Philip‘s last words to him before his death. Based on their conversation, it’s clear that the Duke of Edinburgh had quite the dark sense of humor!

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April 2021. Prior to his death, however, his son Prince Charles was able to share a funny conversation with his dad. According to the Prince of Wales, he and his father were discussing plans for what would have marked his 100th birthday on June 10 when Philip decided to share a witty remark. “I was talking to him the day before he died, we were talking about his birthday coming up,” Charles reveals in the new BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, as per HELLO! Raising his voice, Charles adds, “I said, ‘We’re talking about your birthday,’ because he was getting a bit deaf. And he said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘We’re talking about your birthday and whether there’s going to be a reception.'”

Charles added, with a laugh, “And he said, ‘Well I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?’ I said, ‘I knew you’d say that!'” The Prince of Wales reflected on the darkly humourous moment, noting, “it’s a happy memory.”

During the BBC documentary, the duke’s eldest son also recalled his childhood alongside siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with Philip as their father. “He was marvelous at arranging silly games,” he said fondly. “I mean, the fun of having obviously young parents was there were lots of chasing around and mad things.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday, September 22 on BBC One.

For more about Prince Philip’s life, check out Ingrid Seward’s biography about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward, a Majesty magazine editor who has been covering the British royal family for decades for, unravels the “enigma” that we know as Prince Philip. From his early childhood in Paris to his mother’s battle with schizophrenia to his military service in World War II, Seward covers topics that many royal followers may not know about or haven’t seen on The Crown. The book also discusses how Prince Philip was “initially distrusted” by the royal court before he found his place in Buckingham Palace.