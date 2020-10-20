Prince Philip Is ‘Disappointed’ With Prince Harry for Giving Up His Royal Duties

If you thought his feelings about Meghan weren’t bad enough, wait until you hear about Prince Philip’s disappointment with Prince Harry. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was reportedly less than amused by his grandson’s royal exit announcement with wife Meghan Markle, 39, in January 2020. According to journalist and royal expert, Ingrid Seward, the news must have been a “heavy blow” for Philip.

Seward, who serves as Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine and has written over 20 books on the royal family, has written yet another biography focused on none other than Prince Philip himself. Titled Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, out October 20, this new book follows the duke’s life all the way up to the present day—and, of course, that includes his reaction to Meghan and Harry’s royal exit in early 2020, following their decision to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

In early October, Seward spoke to Sky News to reveal what Philip thought of Meghan in all of this: “He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice,” she told the outlet at the time. Since then, the author has gone on to share an exclusive excerpt via Town & Country from Prince Philip Revealed. And in it, we’re finally hearing his take on Prince Harry’s role in the Sussexes’ exit.

“It must have come as a heavy blow for Prince Philip to know that his grandson would be more or less giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centered celebrity in North America,” writes Seward. “Philip knew leaving was not a decision that Harry made lightly and could not grasp exactly what it was about the family firm that made his grandson’s life so unbearable.”

According to Seward, the Duke of Edinburgh believes that the Sussexes “had everything going for them” until “imprudent” Harry “abdicated” his sense of duty following his marriage to Meghan. She adds that Philip’s ailments in his older age “pale into insignificance” when compared to the “disappointment and dismay his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty” has caused him. Ouch.

When it comes to Meghan and Harry’s feelings on the matter, however, it seems the pair are enjoying their new life in the United States. They have since moved into their home in Santa Barbara, California, where they continue to focus on raising their 1-year-old son, Archie—their main duty, for now.

Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century by Ingrid Seward is out on October 20 and is now available to purchase.

