Prince Harry Has Christmas Plans With the Royal Family Now That They’re on ‘Better Terms’

A happy royal family! This holiday season, Prince Harry will zoom with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for Christmas now that their “relationship has improved,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, is currently far away from his royal relatives now that he’s living with his wife, Meghan Markle, 39, in their Montecito, California home. And even if he wanted to make it home for the holidays, new household restrictions in the U.K. would make that tricky: the Queen has already canceled her Christmas plans to travel up to Sandringham Estate, along with the annual tradition of morning mass in town. So, just like many families this holiday season, the royals will be checking in via Zoom to spend time together.

“The family is planning Zoom calls and games online because they can’t all spend Christmas at Sandringham together like they normally do,” a source tells ET. Instead of their usual visit to Sandringham, the Queen, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending their festive season at Windsor Castle—marking a first for the monarch in 33 years.

The source adds, “Everyone is on better terms and have been for quite some time. The relationship has improved and COVID has brought everyone closer together.”

News of Prince Harry’s updated Christmas plans come months after sources claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had “no plans” of returning to the U.K. for Christmas. “At this stage they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home,” a source told Vanity Fair in October. “There are currently no plans for them to return to the U.K. for Christmas.” Add concerns over recent travel restrictions, and it seems like Meghan and Harry will be staying put for the near future.

ET’s source says that, aside from Harry’s plans to Zoom his grandmother for Christmas, the royal couple will be spending their holiday quietly at home with few guests. “The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them,” the source, referring to the couple’s 1-year-old son and Meghan’s mother. “Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in.”