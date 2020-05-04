A New Princess Diana Docuseries Is Expected to Make Princes Harry & William ‘Very Upset’

Even in these times, it seems that certain members of the royal family can’t catch a break. While that’s usually a state reserved for the Sussexes, now it’s both Prince Harry and Prince William “upset” over Princess Diana’s new documentary. The forthcoming documentary series, which is called Being Me: Diana, reportedly contains some difficult claims about their mother’s mental health and upbringing.

While the docuseries has yet to be commissioned, DSP—the TV production company behind the project—apparently has its sights set on a Netflix bid. That’s particularly troubling for Prince Harry, 35, who along with wife Meghan, 38, has been pursuing entertainment opportunities on the platform. Should they pick up the series, it could put the Sussexes at odds with the streaming platform altogether—not an ideal circumstance, especially given Meghan’s return to acting. But it’s plausible that they would be willing to draw such a line in the sand after hearing more about the docuseries.

According to The Sun, the series in question will go so far as to suggest that Princess Diana attempted suicide four times before her untimely death in 1997. It will also explore her struggles with mental illness, her “eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, and painful childhood.” Using records that are “already in the public domain,” Being Me: Diana will reportedly feature unseen footage from Diana’s speeches from 1990 to 1992 and interviews those close to her, all before her split from Prince Charles in 1992.

“The royals will refuse to take part as will the Spencer family. William and Harry will be very upset and angry,” an industry source told the paper. “It’s particularly distressing for Harry because he’s been working with Netflix. At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good.”

For now, however, take it from DSP’s spokesperson that the show is not yet “commissioned.” So until it is, feuding brothers Prince Harry and Prince William will have to do their best to deal with this.