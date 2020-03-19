Prince Harry & Prince William’s ‘Resentment’ Is Apparently Growing & We Can’t Handle It

It’s sad to think that with everything else already going on in the world, the Queen’s grandsons have yet to make amends. Prince Harry and Prince William’s “resentment” for each other has reportedly only grown following the Sussexes’ royal exit in March 2020. According to a source with Us Weekly, “Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other. But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment.” Well, then.

Tensions have been bubbling between the princes long before Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s last visit to the U.K. to carry out their final royal duties. In fact, things have been rocky between William, 37, and Harry, 35, ever since the Sussexes’ first announced their plan to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in Jan. 2020. At the time, William was already frustrated by their announcement because it just happened to coincide with Kate Middleton’s birthday. But several weeks and dramatic encounters later, a Daily Mail source suggests “Those close to the brothers say things between them are worse than ever.” And a new Us Weekly source can only support the sentiment.

“Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces,” says Us Weekly‘s source. “But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important … Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way.”

If we’re going by other statements from Harry himself, it seems this source’s comment holds water. In previous leaked phone calls (carried out by hackers posing as Greta Thunberg, no less), the Duke of Sussex allegedly confessed, “This decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.” He added, “And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.”

Past sources also corroborate this perspective. “There’s always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother’s shadow,” another source previously told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William’s the ‘golden boy’ and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to.”

Hopefully, Harry can now begin to feel more at ease while living up to the only title he’s had a choice in: being a Dad.