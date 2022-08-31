Here’s How Harry & William Are Honoring Diana’s ‘Legacy’ 25 Years After Her Death

Putting their differences aside. Prince Harry and William are honoring Princess Diana like they always have, despite ongoing tensions between the brothers. A source close to the Royal brothers revealed that they would be celebrating their mother’s legacy in the same manner.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry and William are celebrating in a similar way since that is what their mother wanted. A source said that the brothers’ relationship “remains strained,” but they are “both dedicated to carrying on Diana’s legacy.” The source also confirmed that they are committed to making sure their mother’s humanitarian work is recognized and they both make sure their children are reminded of their grandmother’s memory. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Paris, France. Diana’s partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul were pronounced dead at the scene.

Harry and William’s relationship is complicated ever since Harry relocated to Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle. There have been instances where they set aside their differences to honor their late mother. Harry flew back to his home country in July 2021 to celebrate an unveiling of a Princess Diana statue with his brother. According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, Harry made “attempts to engage” with his older brother at the London event. “When Harry would actually turn his feet to angle towards his brother, his brother didn’t respond by turning towards Harry,” Cobb told Us Weekly in a report. “He was more stoic. He was less engaging with his brother and, in my opinion, Harry was trying to make attempts to engage.”

The brothers didn’t attempt to make up during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Harry and Meghan reportedly invited William and his wife Kate Middleton to his daughter Lilibet’s first birthday. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had prior commitments for other Jubilee celebrations.

In a recent speech at the United Nations, Harry spoke of Diana’s accomplishments and her philanthropy for Africa. He described a photo of Princess Diana and South African President Nelson Mandela taken in 1997 and given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “It is on my wall and in my heart every day,” he recalled. “When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even. The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

