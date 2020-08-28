Prince Harry & Prince William Put Their Feud Aside to Support This Princess Diana Tribute

There’s no feud to be seen when it comes to Prince Harry and William’s Princess Diana tribute. The Duke of Sussex, 35, and the Duke of Cambridge, 38, came together for a rare joint statement about their plans to honor their late mother on August 28, marking the first time the brothers have spoken publically together in months.

Princes Harry and William’s feud has taken up a great deal of attention when it comes to the royal brothers. Their rumored rift was the subject of much speculation following Prince Harry’s move to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle, 38. But headlines over their weakened relationship emerged even before Meghan and Harry’s royal exit in January. As far back as October 2019, Prince Harry admitted that he had “bad days” with his older brother. “The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days,” the duke shared in an interview for the ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan An African Journey.

Months later, however, the princes have reunited for a common goal. Their mother, the late Princess Diana, would have turned 60 this coming July 1. In honor of the People’s Princess—who died 23 years ago in a tragic car crash in Paris—Prince Harry and Prince William have announced the installation of a statue commemorating her, to be instated in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

“The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world,” their statement reads. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

In a 2017 GQ interview, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his late mother. “I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better,” he told the outlet. “It has taken me almost twenty years to get to that stage.”

Plans for the statue were reportedly announced originally in February 2017, the year which marked an official twentieth anniversary since Diana’s death at the young age of 36. However, the installation of the statue was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to People, the design of the statue is already well underway.

The princes, along with Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and former chief of staff, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, decided to commission Ian Rank-Broadley to design the tribute, reports InStyle. Rank-Broadley is also the sculptor behind the image on British coins of Prince Harry and William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose portrait has adorned the currency form since 1998.

Rank-Broadley has spoken about his perspective on the commission, stating in December 2017: “It is my sole and highest intention to fulfill the expectations of Their Royal Highnesses in creating a lasting and fitting memorial to their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.”