We Finally Know What Harry’s Relationship With William’s Kids Is Like After Years of Feuding With Their Dad

Family love. Prince Harry is missed by Prince William’s kids. An insider revealed to Us Weekly on May 12, 2022 that the Duke of Cambridge’s children with wife Kate Middleton—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—love their uncle and the rest of their family in the most adorable way.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her 7th birthday on May 2, 2022, and has a yearly tradition to call the royal family members. “She adores [Queen Elizabeth II] and her grandpa [Prince] Charles dotes on her in a big way. They’re very proud of the person she’s developing into, just as they are with George and Louis,” Us Weekly‘s source said. When Prince Harry was mentioned, the insider confirmed that Prince William “are extremely fond of him also,” adding that the Duke of Sussex loves his nieces and nephews “very much.” The source continued, “Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on.”

The insider also noted that William’s children’s relationship with other royals is a positive sign for the future of the crown. “It’s extremely comforting for the senior royals to see that the future of the royal family is safe with this next generation at the helm,” the insider explained. “Obviously, this is a big testament to the manner in which they’re being raised by William and Kate, and the fact they’ve had decent values and morals instilled at them from the very beginning of their life journey.”

Prince Harry hasn’t properly visited William’s family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020. The pair moved with their child Archie, 3, and welcomed daughter Lilibet in the coastal state in June 2021. Prince Harry briefly came back to the United Kingdom for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral in 2021, and again in April 2022 to briefly reunite with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth before the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan are set to appear at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. A statement from the couple’s representatives said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson of the couple announced. This will mark their daughter, Lilibet Diana’s, first trip to the UK. However, the couple and their children will not be attending the traditional balcony appearance during the trooping of colour, per the Queen’s request.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

