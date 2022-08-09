Harry Reportedly Told William That Kate Should Be ‘Nicer’ to Meghan After His Wife Wasn’t Shown ‘Respect’

An upset. Prince Harry and William seemed to be on their spouses’ Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s side after some huge disagreements. In Tom Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex told his brother that Kate should be nicer to his wife after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly cold towards Meghan.

According to an excerpt of the book from InStyle, Bower remembers a moment in 2018, shortly after Harry and Meghan’s wedding when Harry called out his family for not treating Meghan right. “Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her [Meghan] sufficient support, respect, or friendship,” Bower wrote. “Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother [Princess Diana].” Harry told William that Kate should be “friendlier” to his wife. However, Bower wrote that “William’s reply was not sympathetic.” During that time, Bower noted that “beyond the palaces, few were aware of the split between the brothers.”

Recently, the brothers are still rifting as seen at their recent engagements at their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. Harry and William’s relationship affected the atmosphere during the celebrations. “It was very, very frosty inside the church. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife. The brothers didn’t lock eyes or make eye contact at all. Harry was craning his neck to look at William and William didn’t look back at him.” Myers continued, “I think there’s still a lot of bad atmosphere going on and there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge until those brothers come back together.” On June 6, 2022, a source told Page Six that “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterward.”

Harry and Meghan Markle invited William and Kate Middleton to their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had prior commitments where they were scheduled to be in Wales to meet with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle. Harry and Meghan visited Harry’s royal family from June 2 to June 5, 2022, for the celebrations, only to leave right before the Platinum Jubilee concert on Sunday, June 5, 2022.