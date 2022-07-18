Harry Just Called Meghan His ‘Soulmate’ After Reports His Friends Told Him He Was ‘F—ing Nuts’ For Dating Her

Very sweet. Prince Harry’s UN Speech is the gold standard for loving your significant other. The Duke of Sussex recalled a special moment with Meghan during his speech at the United Nations on July 18, 2022.

Meghan and Harry went to the United Nations on July 18, 2022, for Nelson Mandela Day. During his speech, he gave a sweet anecdote about Africa and the connection between his wife and his mother Princess Diana. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” he said about the continent. “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Harry then described a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela taken in 1997 that is “on my wall and in my heart every day” that was given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even,” The Duke said. “The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.” He also praised the achievements of the South African president, “[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him. Not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world — no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them.”

The speech came directly after The Sun revealed that Meghan was the “dampener on the party” for Harry’s friends. On July 18, 2022, The Sun released excerpts of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors by Tom Bower that recalled a trip to his Sandringham country estate in 2016 for “endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking” Meghan called his friends out for their “jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people,” and his friends thought that Harry “must be f—king nuts.” “She lacked any sense of humor,” the book reads. “Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ ”

The book also revealed a time when Meghan was furious about her Vanity Fair cover. The headline for the cover read “She’s Just Wild About Harry,” and did not focus on her work as an activist and philanthropist. The book detailed the communication problem between the PR company and the publication. “Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism,” the book read.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.