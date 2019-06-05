Prince Harry Had the Best Response After Trump Called Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’

Being a royal comes with many obligations. Thankfully, Prince Harry’s response to Trump calling Meghan Markle “nasty” was everything we needed. and while we’ve largely focused on those imposed on Meghan Markle during her pregnancy, the time has come for Prince Harry to shoulder a burden it seems he’d rather not. Donald Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace earlier today as part of his UK state visit, where he met with the Queen for lunch and a tour of the picture gallery. Also in attendance were Melania, Ivanka, and Jared Kushner, as well as a small collection of other royals, including Princes William and Harry. On Saturday, Trump called Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “nasty” in an interview to The Sun, sparking questions of whether Harry would bow out of the upcoming engagement. Duty prevailed, it seems — but Harry’s body language and distance from Trump indicate the quote is far from forgotten.

Since reporters were banned from the lunch itself, we have no idea how friendly or unfriendly Harry was during the actual meal — but photos of the Duke of sussex during the tour show that he “noticeably hung back,” per Sun reporter Emily Andrews. Andrews mused on whether Harry was intended to show Ivanka around the exhibition, noting that he “drifted off to talk to the Lord Chamberlain” shortly after guiding her into the room. While William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend the state dinner with Trump tonight, Harry will not be in attendance there.

The audio of Trump calling Markle “nasty” is posted on The Sun — though Trump denies it ever happened. The quote comes after The Sun inquires about Trump’s opinion of Markle, sharing that she’d supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and referred to Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive” at the time. “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump replied. A week back, it was announced that Markle would not be meeting with the Trumps during their visit, citing that Archie would “be less than a month old at the time” and implying that Markle would want to stay by her son’s side.

This wasn’t Trump’s only hiccup on this state visit. Eight hours ago, he tweeted at London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a “stone cold loser” for his criticisms ahead of the POTUS’s arrival. In a slightly more lighthearted faux pas, Trump apparently also failed to recognize a pewter horse he’d gifted to the Queen last year. “He was asked if he recognised it,” Andrews tweeted. “And he said “no”! Melania came to his rescue.” You can’t accuse Trump of being boring — but if you’re Prince Harry, there are a number of other adjectives that likely come to mind.

