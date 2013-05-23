Links to Click: Prince Harry’s a Bargain Shopper, A Guide to Olivia Pope’s ‘Scandal’ Outfits, More

Take a midday break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Gisele Bündchen is so over retouching—and goes makeup free in her latest campaign. [Style.com]

2. Eager to try colored eyeliner? These celebrities rock it all the time. [Beauty High]

3. The fashion label that gets the most Pinterest searches? Chanel. [Elle]

4. You’ll never guess the weird place Liv Tyler likes to spray her perfume. [Daily Makeover]

5. This just in: Prince Harry is a bargain shopper. The royal shops for underwear at the UK version of TJ Maxx, known as TK Maxx. [StyleCsster inbox]

6. Guess how many cars the garage at Jerry Seinfeld‘s Hamptons house holds. [The Vivant]

7. Amanda Bynes thought she could have security Google her in lieu of having a valid ID while trying to board a plane. [TMZ]

8. “Scandal” fan? Here’s every outfit Olivia Pope has worn on season 2. [Vulture]