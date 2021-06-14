Prince Harry Apparently Snubbed William & Texted Kate About Lilibet’s Birth Amid Their Feud

Royally snubbed! Rather than reach out to his brother Prince William directly, sources claim Prince Harry texted Kate Middleton about Lilibet when she was born instead. Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge continues to act as a “bridge” between the brothers amid their ongoing feud.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, welcomed their second child and first daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Friday, June 4. The couple publicly announced her birth in a statement two days later, taking to their Archewell website at one point to thank fans for the outpouring of love and support for their newborn. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple’s personal statement read. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Of course, this wasn’t only a special time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The California-based couple also shared the news of Lili’s birth with their royal family members in the U.K. But it appears not everyone learned of the news in the same way. As a palace source told the Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry reportedly opted to share the news of his daughter’s birth with the Cambridges by texting his sister-in-law Kate instead of William, therefore “cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother.”

This isn’t exactly the first time Kate has acted as a “peacemaker” between her husband and Harry. It is believed that the Duchess of Cambridge was the one keeping the peace between the brothers during Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, which marked the first time Prince Harry had visited the U.K. and seen his brother face-to-face since his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah on CBS in March 2021. Whatever role Kate played seemed to work out well, seeing as how Harry and William were spotted calmly chatting together after their grandfather’s service at St. George’s Chapel.

Still, Harry and William’s relationship has reportedly remained rocky following their reunion in the U.K. Since returning home to Montecito, Calif., the Duke of Sussex has continued to speak candidly about his time as a royal—whether as a guest on podcasts or as part of his Apple TV+ mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey. And let’s just say William isn’t too happy about his comments: Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge “feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly recently.

For what it’s worth, however, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still decided to put aside any bad blood in honor of Lilibet’s birth. The couple took to social media following Meghan and Harry’s announcement to congratulate them and send their well wishes to baby Lili. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili’, Prince William and Duchess Kate shared. ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.’