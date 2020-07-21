Prince Harry Denies ‘Offensive’ Claims He Stole From a Royal Charity to Support a Side Business

In his defense. Prince Harry responded to claims he stole from a royal charity to support his life in America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his 1-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Newsweek reported on Monday, July 20, that the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, were accused by the organization Republic of the inappropriate use of more than $350,000 after the split of their charity last summer.
Harry and Meghan left The Royal Foundation, which Harry founded with William in 2009, to found their own charity, which is now named Archewell. Newsweek reports that when Harry left The Royal Foundation, he and William were supposed to split the organization’s funds. Some of those funds went to Sussex Royal, Harry and Meghan’s first name for their charity, and other money went to Travalyst, Harry’s sustainable tourism organization.
In a letter to the U.K. Charity Commission, Republic wrote, “The Royal Foundation gave a grant of £145,000 ($183,000) to Sussex Royal and £144,901 ($183,057) to a non-charitable organization (Travalyst).”
The letter continued, “In both instances it appears the only rationale for the decision was the personal relationship between two patrons, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.”
A friend close to Meghan and Harry claimed to Newsweek that Travalyst is a non-profit and that funds from Sussex Royal are valid for us. “During its 12-months, the sole program in operation and development at the charity has been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst,” the friend said. “Travalyst is now operating as an independent non-profit based in the UK, and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over.”
However, because Travalyst isn’t a registered charity, Republic claims that the organization shouldn’t receive any money. “Maybe I’m missing something here, but I find it difficult to believe that a charity making an independent and impartial decision would decide to make these payments,” Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, told Newsweek. “The Royal Foundation has lost almost £300,000 to Prince Harry’s pet projects. Harry’s own charity is now closing and he appears to be taking the charity’s money with him.”
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
“Smith continued, “I can’t see how that isn’t a breach of charity law. Whatever the legal position this looks unethical and underhand. People donate money to a charity expecting it to be used to fund the charity’s objectives, not to be given away to support a patron’s other projects.”
In response to the claims, Harry’s legal team, Schillings, denied that the Duke of Sussex mishandled any funds. “The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work,” Schillings said in a statement. “This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond.”
The statement continued, “To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. “It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments.”
Schillings ended their statement by claiming that Harry does not have any “personal financial interest” in any of his charities. “The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work,” the statement read. “All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass.”
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A spokesperson for The Royal Foundation also denied that Harry or Meghan misused any of the charity’s funds. “The grants made to Sussex Royal were to support the charitable work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson said. “They were fully in line with governance requirements and were reported transparently.”
Likewise, a spokesperson for the U.K. Charity Commission also determined that there wasn’t any “wrongdoing” by the Duke of Sussex. “They were fully in line with governance requirements and were reported transparently.” the spokesperson said. “We have received a complaint on this issue. As with all concerns raised with us we will assess the information provided to determine whether or not there is a role for the Commission. We have not made any determination of wrongdoing.”