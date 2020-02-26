This Might Be the Last Time We’re Calling Harry a Prince—He’s Just Going by Harry Now

While he’ll still always technically be one, Prince Harry’s request to remove his “prince” title means that the Prince is…just going by “Harry” now. It’s quite a surprising move by the Duke of Sussex, who announced the decision while visiting the United Kingdom to carry out the last of his senior royal duties before stepping back from his role altogether.

Before speaking at the Travalyst working summit in Scotland on Feb. 26, 2020, Harry, 35, was introduced by host Ayesha Hazarika, who revealed the request: “He wants to say a few words to kick start the day, and he’s made it clear that we are all just to call him ‘Harry.’ So, ladies and gentlemen please give a big Scottish welcome to Harry.” Hi, just Harry.

When Prince—er, just Harry—and wife Meghan Markle, 38, announced their plans to step back from their royal duties in January, followers of the royal couple never expected them to do away with their titles altogether. Yet the pair weren’t always given a choice.

Harry and Meghan were shocked to learn the Queen stripped them of their royal titles earlier this month (they can no longer go by His and Her Royal Highnesses). Only weeks later, the pair were blindsided by Queen Elizabeth’s decision to revoke their use of the word “royal” from all of their personal branding (which soon means no more @SussexRoyal Instagram page).

While conversations over that latter decision are still ongoing, the loss of the couple’s HRH titles is non-negotiable. According to a Buckingham Palace statement, “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles, as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” It should be noted, however, that this change will officially “take effect in the spring of 2020.”

Now with seemingly little left to represent the royal family by, save for their roles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it seems Harry has dwindling reason to want to be called a Prince—hence his latest introduction in Edinburgh.