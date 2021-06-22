Harry Won’t Stay With William During His Visit to the UK—Here’s Who He’s Crashing With Instead

During his visit to the UK for Princess Diana’s tribute, it is believed that Prince Harry will stay with Princess Eugenie instead of William amid their feud. But this ongoing rift with the Duke of Cambridge may not be the only reason why Harry is staying with his cousin.

Harry, 36, will arrive in the UK any day now in order to meet his quarantine requirements, according to a report by The Sun. The Duke of Sussex is expected to visit his home country without his wife Meghan Markle, 39, by his side, as the Duchess of Sussex recently gave birth to their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana. As such, it’s likely that Meghan will remain home in Montecito, California with the newborn and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Archie.

Harry, meanwhile, will reportedly jet off to London for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1. Prince William, 38, is also expected to attend the ceremony—but sources claim his brother will not be staying with him at Kensington Palace. As mentioned, Harry is expected to stay with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage.

News of this arrangement comes amid ongoing reports of Harry and William’s feud, which has seemingly escalated following Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah in March 2021 and his public comments about the royal family in the following months. But the brothers’ rift doesn’t appear to be the main cause behind Harry’s choice of lodging.

According to a report published by The Sun on Monday, June 21, Frogmore Cottage—which boasts five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery—was where Harry and Meghan once lived. Following their royal exit in 2020, the Sussexes gave Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank permission to move in. It appears the kind gesture has been returned, as the royal residence has now been adapted to be COVID-safe for Harry’s visits. “Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America,” a source told the newspaper. “The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family.”

As it turns out, this wouldn’t be the first time that Harry has stayed with his cousin Eugenie in 2021: According to HELLO!, the Duke of Sussex also quarantined at the residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. So, there you have it: There’s no bad blood here when it comes to Harry’s decision to stay with his cousin instead of William—at least so far as we can see!