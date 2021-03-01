Prince Harry Fears Princess Diana’s Death ‘Repeating Itself’ With Meghan Markle

Doing what’s best for his family. Prince Harry fears Princess Diana’s death will repeat itself with Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his concern in a preview for his and the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, which is titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Harry is asked why he and Meghan decided to step down from the British royal family in January 2020 and move to North America with their 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. In his response, Harry seemed to reference his mother’s death in 1997 as a result of the media attention around her and the paparazzi. As royals followers remember, Diana was killed in a car accident on August 31, 1997, after she and her driver were chased by the paparazzi and crashed in a tunnel in Paris.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry told Oprah referencing his mother’s death. He continued, “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Diana—who is the mother of Harry and his older brother, Prince William—filed for divorce from their father, Prince Charles, in 1996 after 15 years of marriage. Meghan also wore Princess Diana’s bracelet, which was partially used to make her engagement ring, in her and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced on their Instagram that they decided to take a “step back” as senior members of the British royal family. The couple first moved from London to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles. They currently live in Santa Barbara with Archie. In February 2021, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning as working royals after their year in North America.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Buckingham Palace statement read. “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 on CBS.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.