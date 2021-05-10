We Finally Know if Prince William & Harry Are Talking Again After Reuniting at Philip’s Funeral

Nearly one month after their grandfather’s funeral, many are wondering where Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship now stands. Are they on speaking terms? According to a royal expert, things are unfortunately still rocky between the brothers.

Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and co-founder of True Royalty TV, revealed in a new report by Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Duke of Cambridge, 38, aren’t in communication. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” he said, noting, however, that while many reports claimed their reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral was “frosty,” it marked an important first step toward mending their relationship.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” Bullen added, referring to William’s wife. Duchess Kate, 39, was thought to have acted as a “peacekeeper” during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, as per The Daily Telegraph. Now, Bullen believes that supportive baby steps like these are the way forward. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day,” he told Us on Monday, May 10.

Prince Harry and William were pictured at their grandfather’s funeral in April 2021, marking the first time they reunited since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family and moved to the U.S. in early 2020. Harry traveled from California to attend the ceremony, where he walked apart from William during the procession behind Philip’s casket. Though they were not spotted side-by-side during the service, the brothers were eventually photographed speaking alone outside of the chapel as Duchess Kate watched on nearby.



According to Vanity Fair royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl, their father, Prince Charles, later pushed for the three of them to have a private chat at Windsor Castle following Philip’s funeral. “It was Prince Charles’ idea to get the boys together after the wake. There really wasn’t any other time as Prince Harry was in self-isolation for the days leading up to the funeral for them to get together,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I think it was quite an important meeting and, as I said, it was Charles’ suggestion. William was also there, and Harry was also happy to go along with that. And that really was the first time that the three of them, father and sons, were able to come together and have a private, informal meeting.”

Given Bullen’s update, however, it seems that communication has since stalled—and as Harry suggested during his tell-all interview with Oprah in March, his relationship with William continues to remain one of “space” at the moment.