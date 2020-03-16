Prince Harry & Prince William’s Relationship Is Now ‘Worse’ Post Royal Exit & We’re Stressed

While the Sussexes are settling down again in Canada, things have been less than cheery for the other royal couple across the pond. It seems tensions continue to run high in the U.K., especially given Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship post royal exit. According to sources with the Daily Mail, the brothers are not in a good place with each other right now.

“Those close to the brothers say things between them are worse than ever,” purports the site. This upset follows Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, having made their last visit to the U.K. as working senior members of the royal family, before stepping back from their duties in April 2020. The couple joined Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, for Commonwealth Day ceremonies, but the Fab Four reunion did not go quite as planned.

The Sussexes’ were blindsided during the service when they were not allowed to join the Queen’s procession. Kate and William stepped in to “defuse” the situation, joining Meghan and Harry in their seats ahead of time. But that gesture doesn’t mean that all’s well between the couples.

Sources still suggest that Kate reacted badly to Meghan and Harry’s royal exit, whereas William is “insulted by his brother’s recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the royal family,” according to the Daily Mail.

Given Harry’s recent meetings with the Queen over her decision to ban the Sussexes’ use of the word “royal” in any personal branding, it isn’t surprising that sources with the Daily Mail say William even feels that Harry has “disrespected” the Queen.

While we can let Queen Elizabeth weigh in on that as she will, it’s fair that Harry may be feeling “profoundly unhappy,” as per the Mail, amid all of this royal feuding. For now, at least he and wife Meghan can focus on Baby Archie back home in Canada.