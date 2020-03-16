Prince Harry & Prince William’s Relationship Is Now ‘Worse’ Post Royal Exit & We’re Stressed

While the Sussexes are settling down again in Canada, things have been less than cheery for the other royal couple across the pond. It seems tensions continue to run high in the U.K., especially given Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship post royal exit. According to sources with the Daily Mail, the brothers are not in a good place with each other right now.
“Those close to the brothers say things between them are worse than ever,” purports the site. This upset follows Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, having made their last visit to the U.K. as working senior members of the royal family, before stepping back from their duties in April 2020. The couple joined Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, for Commonwealth Day ceremonies, but the Fab Four reunion did not go quite as planned.
The Sussexes’ were blindsided during the service when they were not allowed to join the Queen’s procession. Kate and William stepped in to “defuse” the situation, joining Meghan and Harry in their seats ahead of time. But that gesture doesn’t mean that all’s well between the couples.
Sources still suggest that Kate reacted badly to Meghan and Harry’s royal exit, whereas William is “insulted by his brother’s recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the royal family,” according to the Daily Mail.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Given Harry’s recent meetings with the Queen over her decision to ban the Sussexes’ use of the word “royal” in any personal branding, it isn’t surprising that sources with the Daily Mail say William even feels that Harry has “disrespected” the Queen.
While we can let Queen Elizabeth weigh in on that as she will, it’s fair that Harry may be feeling “profoundly unhappy,” as per the Mail, amid all of this royal feuding. For now, at least he and wife Meghan can focus on Baby Archie back home in Canada.