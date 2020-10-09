Prince Harry Doubted Prince William’s ‘Concern’ for Meghan Markle Before the Royal Wedding

There’s a detail about Prince Harry and Prince William’s “concern” for Meghan Markle tucked into historian Robert Lacey’s new royals book, Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult—and boy, is it a bombshell. Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge’s “concern” for the future Duchess was simply a way to innocuously criticize her. Except, Harry saw right through his older brother’s feigned sympathies.

For years, Harry and William’s feud has sparked rumors and comments from the royal family and beyond. While the Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Duke of Cambridge, 38, are reportedly talking again, this wasn’t always the case—especially when it came to Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018. Prior to his brother’s nuptials, Prince William was reportedly “worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship,” writes Lacey in Battle of Brothers. “And he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon.” Needless to say, William’s reservations caused some conflict.

In Battle of Brothers, Lacey goes on to explain that this confrontation between the brothers “occurred sometime in late 2016 or early 2017,” after Meghan was introduced to the royal family. Prince Harry began questioning his brother’s doubts after realizing that the Duke of Cambridge “couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan.” AKA, William was trying to soften the blow.

“‘Waity William,’ of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years,” writes Lacey. “So Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of ‘the Firm’ whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback.”

Lacey describes their clash as “over something that mattered intensely to them” both. “For William it was the future state of his monarchy—his sacred trust; while for Harry it was the love of the complex and captivating woman who had finally made sense of his life,” he writes. And of course, we now know that both brothers followed their heart.

William remains in the U.K. at Kensington Palace with wife Kate Middleton, whereas Meghan and Harry have since relocated to the United States after marrying in May 2018. The Sussexes and their son, Archie, currently reside in Santa Barbara, California following their royal exit. For now, followers of this royal rift can only hope that Harry and William are on better terms than rumors suspect.

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of A Family in Tumult is out October 20 and is available to preorder now.

