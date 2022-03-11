Here’s if Harry Will Attend Philip’s Memorial Service After He Missed His Chance to Say ‘Goodbye’

Staying back in America. Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip’s memorial service amid his feud with the British royal family.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed on March 11, 2022, Harry will not be returning to London at the end of this month for a memorial service at Westminster Abbey in honor of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021, according to Town & Country. The decision comes after Harry—who lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana—told the court via his legal representative in January 2022 that he’ll be “unable” to bring his family back to the United Kingdom unless they receive police protection. He has since launched legal action against the UK’s Home Office, seeking a judicial review of their decision to not allow his family automatic police protection when they’re in the UK.

During a procedural hearing in February 2022, Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima QC, stated that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t feel safe when he’s in the UK but would like to come back to reunite with his family and support his charities.”It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” Harry’s lawyer said at the time. Though he won’t attend Philip’s funeral, a spokesperson for Harry stated on March 11, 2022, that he would still like to see his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the soon as possible.

Harry’s decision not to attend Philip’s memorial also comes after a source told The Royal Observer in March 2021 that he was “advised” to “fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather” when Philip’s health took a turn for the worse. “Who knows if he will listen,” the insider said at the time. “There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan and Harry.” The source claimed that there was a discussion about “where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who could boo them.”

Philip was first hospitalized on February 2021 after reporting that he felt “unwell.” After spending weeks at King Edward VII’s hospital in London as a “precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace revealed on March 1, 2021, that the duke was moved to a specialist hospital for further treatment and observation.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said in a statement on March 1.

For more about Prince Philip’s life, check out Ingrid Seward’s biography about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward, a Majesty magazine editor who has been covering the British royal family for decades for, unravels the “enigma” that we know as Prince Philip. From his early childhood in Paris to his mother’s battle with schizophrenia to his military service in World War II, Seward covers topics that many royal followers may not know about or haven’t seen on The Crown. The book also discusses how Prince Philip was “initially distrusted” by the royal court before he found his place in Buckingham Palace.

