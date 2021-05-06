Prince Charles ‘May Never Forgive’ Harry For His Tell-All—Here’s Where the Queen Stands

Since his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, many have been wondering about Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship and where they stand now.

During the interview, which aired on CBS in March, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his father had cut off communication with him after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in March 2020 instead of returning to London to be with the British royal family. “Because I took matters…into my own hands. It was like, I needed to do this for my family,” Harry said at the time. “This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point. I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Though royal well wishers hoped for Harry and Charles to mend their relationship at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 6, that the Prince of Wales “may never forgive” his son for giving a tell-all interview about his family. Harry’s grandmother and Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, disagrees with her son cutting ties with Harry. “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” the source said. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”

Though Harry has a better relationship with his brother, Prince William, now, the source notes that Charles is “more stubborn” than his sons. “They’re definitely not at the point where they speak on a regular basis, but William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent,” the insider said. “He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude….Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud.”

Harry’s return to London for Philip’s funeral was the first time he was back in the United Kingdom since he and Meghan left for North America at the end of 2019. Though royal followers were hopeful for Harry and Charles to talk about their relationship at the funeral, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two didn’t talk much while Harry was in town. “Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated,” the source said. There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two.”