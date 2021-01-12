Prince Harry Has a Ponytail Now, According to His Neighbor Rob Lowe

The Duke of Sussex has a new hairstyle. According to his neighborI Rob Lowe, Prince Harry has a ponytail, and we can’t wait to see it.

In an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, January 11, Lowe opened up about what it’s like to have Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as neighbors after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Santa Barbara, California, over the summer. “He lives about a mile from me,” Lowe said. “He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

Lowe, who claimed to see Prince Harry at a spotlight, went on to tell Corden that he “may have a scoop” that the Duke of Sussex is now rocking a ponytail. “It was very, very quick,” he said. “Don’t totally quote me on it, but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail. I’m just saying. It looked to me, as a casual observer, that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

However, Corden, who attended Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May 2018, doubted Lowe’s story. “I’m certain that isn’t true,” he said. “You know what I think happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

Lowe, however, was confident that the ponytailed man he saw was, in fact, Prince Harry. “Oh no, it was him,” he said. “Because I have to say, I followed him to the house to see if the car went in.”

Meghan and Harry moved into their current home in Montecito, California, an upscale neighborhood in Santa Barbara, in July 2020. The couple, who live in Santa Barbara with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, relocated to the beach town after a couple months in Los Angeles, where they lived in Tyler Perry’s home. The couple moved to Los Angeles from Canada, where was their first home after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020.