Prince William ‘Pissed Off’ Prince Harry With This Comment About Meghan Markle

Is this where their feud originated? Prince Harry was “pissed off” at Prince William for a Meghan Markle comment he made when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first started dating. According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Harry’s opinion of his older brother soured after William told his younger brother to “take time to get to know” Meghan when the two first started dating in 2016. The book also reports that William dismissed Meghan as “this girl,” which also angered Harry.

Finding Freedom, which debuts on August 11, follows Harry and Meghan’s relationship and their decision to leave the British royal family and move to North America in January. According to the book, Harry and William first began experiencing issues after the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan in July 2016. The book also claims that Harry proposed to Meghan in August 2017, three months before the couple went public with their engagement in November 2017. In between that time, Finding Freedom reports that William had a conversation with his younger brother to “make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.” He also told Harry to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” according to the authors.

This, of course, didn’t sit well with Harry, who became “pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing.” The authors continued, “Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this sums them up as people—William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”

But William wasn’t the only one who disapproved of Meghan. The book also reports that there was another senior member of the British royal family who referred to the former Suits actress as “Harry’s showgirl.” Another senior member was also overheard telling someone about Meghan, “There’s something about her I don’t trust,” according to the book.

Still, Harry wasn’t deterred by the opinions of his family. The book reports that the prince “knew Meghan was right for him” and “their feelings for each other were genuine.”

According to Finding Freedom, William’s conversation with Harry is what first severed their relationship. The book reports that the two didn’t spend much time together in the following months and that, by the summer of 2017, Harry’s time spent with Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and their two children at the time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, “had come to a virtual halt.” Per Finding Freedom, Harry also hasn’t spent much time with the couple’s third child, Prince Louis, who was born in April 2018.

“He wanted to get away from the goldfish bowl that was Kensington Palace,” the book reports. “He was at a point in his life where he was working with his brother, doing the foundation with his brother and living by his brother. It was too much.”

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor. The two currently live in director Tyler Perry’s home.

