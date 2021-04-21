We Finally Know if Prince Harry Talked to William About His Tell-All Interview at Philip’s Funeral

Ever since his brother’s visit to the U.K., many have wondered if Prince William discussed Prince Harry’s Oprah interview with the Duke of Sussex following Prince Philip’s funeral. According to sources, the estranged brothers did get a chance to talk—but their conversation wasn’t about Harry’s tell-all.

Prince Harry, 36, is already back in California following his trip to the U.K. for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. But before he left England, the Duke of Sussex made sure to meet privately with the Queen and have a chat with his brother. They kept their conversations cordial, seemingly avoiding any discussion of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah and its ensuing drama. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length,” a source told Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, April 21. “The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

This was evident at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Sunday, April 17, during which Harry and William walked in a procession behind their grandfather’s coffin. Although the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Philips, royal historian Robert Lacey says they later “drifted to each other like the old days” when chatting together following the service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake,” Lacey, who is also the author of the biography Battle of Brothers, told People on April 21. “As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days.”

Elaine Swann, a body language expert, echoed Lacey’s sentiments in her observation to Us Weekly on April 19. “I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand—that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” Swann said, noting they appeared “at ease” during the ceremony.

Swann continued, “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession—going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before—and not speaking to one another until after the service. You recognize two siblings trying to pull it together. I think Harry was doing his best to say, ‘Hey, you know, bro, we’re still here. I’m still here. I still love you.’ And I believe William did his best to open his body language toward his brother.”