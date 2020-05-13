Prince Harry Apparently ‘Doesn’t Have Friends’ After His Move to L.A. With Meghan Markle

Moving to a city, let alone country, can be a lonely experience for anyone. Add on the role of royalty, and things get even more complicated. The Sussexes are apparently beginning to realize this as Prince Harry has no “friends” in Los Angeles with Meghan Markle, according to a new report by Vanity Fair.

Following their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California to begin a new life. What they weren’t perhaps expecting was the current context of their transition, as they—like the rest of the world—must embark on an increasingly isolated existence. These circumstances have left Meghan, 38, without seeing her mother once since their Los Angeles move. And Harry, 35, is reportedly beginning to feel the social toll.

Sources for Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl suggested that the prince is feeling somewhat “rudderless” these days. He “has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now,” said the source. “He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment, he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”

The Duke of Sussex has been trying to keep himself busy, however, by reportedly taking up calls with friends and family across the pond. “Harry has been on lots of conference calls and has been very busy keeping in touch with friends and colleagues,” the source added. “He is keeping up regular communication with all of the organizations he works with at home in the UK.”

And those communications include those with estranged brother, Prince William, 37. Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight that the pair of brothers have been mending their royal rift in recent weeks. “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholls said. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

It’s great news to hear, and we have no doubt that Harry will find his footing in L.A. in no time, too. Though hopefully ahead of the release of his and Meghan’s forthcoming tell-all biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which is bound to ruffle some royal feathers upon its release on August 11. But ’til then, we’ll take what we can get.

