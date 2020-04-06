Prince Harry Still ‘Misses’ the Royal Family After Moving to Los Angeles With Meghan Markle

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially rounded out their royal duties and packed up for Los Angeles, Calif., it’s only natural to hear that Prince Harry “misses” the royal family following his move with Meghan Markle. It just goes to show that family is still family—no matter the level of feuding!

According to a source with Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry, 35, has been “staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother.” And that’s despite all of their royal rifts: In early 2020, the Queen and other royal officials made some difficult decisions about her grandson and his wife Meghan, 38, such as stripping them of their royal HRH titles and imposing a “royal” word ban—decisions that have now resulted in, of many changes, the shutdown of the couple’s @SussexRoyal Instagram account and their move beyond the sovereignty of Vancouver Island in Canada to L.A. in March 2020.

Nowadays, Prince Harry and Meghan are enjoying life in the States—but their newfound freedom doesn’t mean that Harry has forgotten his relationships back home altogether. According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, the prince still “misses his family.” Whether or not that includes his royally “pissed” brother is another question entirely.

The pair of princes have been feuding for what seems like ages now, but tensions really took off in late 2019 after Harry and Meghan’s IGTV documentary, Harry And Meghan: An African Journey, where the younger prince revealed that he and William were “certainly on different paths at the moment.” To his credit, however, Harry insisted at the time: “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. … I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me.” Yet it appears Prince William feels slighted this time around.

Following Meghan and Harry’s final royal exit, a Us Weekly source revealed that Prince Harry and William’s relationship is plain “awkward” at this point. “They speak, but it’s awkward,” the source said. Apparently, Prince William, 37, has been feeling “hurt” that his brother isn’t home to “support the family” as they—along with the rest of the world—wrestle with these troubling times.