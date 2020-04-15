Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Broadcast Is Now Raising Money for Coronavirus Relief

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit, it doesn’t mean they’re done with their charitable efforts. In fact, they’re pursuing them even more now. Followers recently learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding funded coronavirus donations, with relief of over £90,000 (a.k.a. more than $112,000) already raised to feed impoverished families struggling during the crisis.

If you’re wondering how, exactly, a wedding held over a year ago is generating income in the first place, there’s actually a simple explanation. Like any network, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) generated profits from its broadcast of the Sussexes wedding ceremony. But in light of recent events, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, requested that the excess funds from the broadcast—which totaled over $112,000—could be donated at present to Feeding Britain, a U.K. charity that provides hot meals to families in need. Thankfully, the BBC is on board.

As for why the newly-exited royal couple decided to donate to a U.K. charity instead of, say, one in the U.S. where they now live—there’s an explanation there, too. Other than Prince Harry’s obvious connection to his family home, the couple felt tied to supporting the charity via their wedding because of one special person: their officiate. The Archbishop of Canterbury not only presided over the couple’s wedding; he also happens to be the president of Feeding Britain. Naturally, they felt compelled to donate to a familiar source.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed the donation, as per the Daily Mail. “The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

They added, “They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”

