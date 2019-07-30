StyleCaster
Share

Prince Harry Revealed How Many Kids He & Meghan Markle Plan To Have—We’re Shook

What's hot
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Revealed How Many Kids He & Meghan Markle Plan To Have—We’re Shook

by
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle.
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Image: Shutterstock.

Little Archie must be a whole lot of work! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “two children” reveal in Vogue is pretty shocking. The Duke of Sussex spoke to Dr. Jane Goodall for the September Issue of British Vogue which—bonus!—his wife guest-edited. Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their little bundle of joy earlier this spring. The new parents adore their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but have decided that a small little family is what they most desire. Goodall and Prince Harry were discussing the diminishing natural resources on our planet, a fact they pointed out was absolutely “terrifying,” especially as a parent.

“It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby,” Goodall told the Duke, referencing two-month-old Archie.

“I view it differently now, without question,” Harry said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children …”

“Not too many!” Goodall joked.

“Two, maximum!” Harry added. “But I’ve always thought: This place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

meghan marke prince harry royal baby Prince Harry Revealed How Many Kids He & Meghan Markle Plan To Have—Were Shook

REX/Shutterstock.

So it looks like baby Archie will only have on sibling! Luckily, he has three cousins to keep him plenty of company.

If you haven’t taken a look at some of the other snippets from Markle’s guest-edited issue of British Vogue, you absolutely should. Prince Harry wrote an introduction where he heavily focused on racism, and how people develop an unconscious bias.

“Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say ‘What you’ve just said, or the way you’ve behaved, is racist’—they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist,’” Harry said of biased people. “‘I’m not saying you’re a racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that because of the way that you’ve been brought up, the environment you’ve been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view—unconscious point of view—where naturally you will look at someone in a different way.’ And that is the point at which people start to have to understand.”

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful. The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too. Click the link in bio to read about how The #DuchessOfSussex became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history. Photographed in New York, Stockholm, London and Auckland by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2018

Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1984
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1987
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2017

For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1981
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess diana
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2013

Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana—1982
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Meghan Markle—2019

Markle wore a Princess-Diana-reminscent outfit in 2019 when she wore this red wrap coat over a purple tea-length dress with a subtle thigh-high slit on a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Princess Di wore the same color pallette two decades earlier on a visit to Hong Kong, where she also matched a tea-length purple skirt with a red jacket. 

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1989
Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lady Gaga Might Have A New Man—According To These Sultry Kissing Photos

Lady Gaga Might Have A New Man—According To These Sultry Kissing Photos
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess Diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana—1982
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Tags:
share