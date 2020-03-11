Prince Harry Spilled His Guts to Prank Callers Posing as Greta Thunberg & We’re Concerned

Tell us how you really feel, Harry. In new audio recordings released on YouTube in early March, listeners can hear how Prince Harry was tricked into talking about Meghan Markle and Trump by pranksters. The shocking phone calls took place on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 22, 2020, respectively, and were reportedly carried out by two Russian pranksters—Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov—who posed as 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father.

As for why Prince Harry, 35, would spill his guts to the young teen, it’s unclear. But based on quotes received by The Sun, it seems the Duke of Sussex did try to stay relatively mum on most topics. Still, it appears Kuznetsov and Stolyarov—who are responsible for similarly damning pranks on stars like Elton John—got Harry to open up about wife, Meghan Markle, 38, and his decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

“This decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son,” Harry said, according to UK newspaper, The Sun.

He added, “And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.”

Kuznetsov and Stolyarov pressured him to respond to recent reports about the Queen stripping him and Meghan of their royal titles. Apparently, Harry said there was nothing true about that at the time.

“No, no, again you mustn’t believe what you read. No one has stripped us of our titles,” he responded, as per The Sun.

In a haunting turn, the hoaxsters then asked Harry about Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile and multimillionaire found dead in his prison cell while awaiting sentencing. Prince Harry had “very little to say on that.”

“Whatever he has done or hasn’t done is completely separate from me and my wife,” he explained, in another move to distance himself from the royal family. “We operate in a way of inclusivity, and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

According to The Sun, the Prince even expressed criticism of President Trump during one of the calls. He reportedly said that he has “blood on his hands” due to his promotion of the coal-mining industry in the United States.