Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have Felt Controlled By Prince William & Kate Middleton

Just when we thought things were looking up, it looks like the British Royal Family is still splitting at the seams. Meghan and Harry split with Kate and William’s charity. This appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separating themselves from Prince William and Kate Middleton. At the beginning of 2019, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Prince Harry would officially be splitting their households and going their separate ways when it came to initiatives and causes. Following that split, a then-pregnant, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their 2-bedroom apartment at Kensington Palace in London, moving to Frogmore Cottage, an estate 45-minutes outside of the city where they could raise their baby, Archie Harrison out of the glaring eyes of the spotlight.
However, one tie that was holding the Sussexes and the Cambridges together–despite whispers of a feud between the brothers, was their Royal Foundation. Now the Associated Press is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally split from the charity. However, the “Fab Four” as the press has termed them will continue to work together on mental health initiatives like Heads Up.
So we totally get our favorite red-headed bearded prince wanting to step out of the shadow of his kingly big bro (especially after all of those dramatic affair rumors.) The brothers even stopped speaking for several months after Meghan and Harry wed in May 2018 due to status, money and the Suits alum inadvertently causing such a frenzy around the royal fam. However, we don’t understand why the Royal Foundation–which is now being termed The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also needed to be split.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different - but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
According to Royal Commentator, Duncan Larcombe all of this is because Meghan and Harry were done being “controlled” by Prince William. He revealed to The Sun, “It does seem odd. Why separate when you are both backing the same causes? Whether this is a sign of a rift, this is certainly a sign of a division. It is clear that Meghan and Harry were initially prepared to slot in under the wing of William and Kate, but that’s not how they feel a year on.”
Because Wills will eventually become King, his life is much more rigid that Meg and Harry’s. According to CNN’s Max Foster, [William] and Kate “are on a more formal, reserved path.” Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are free to do with they want. There are even whispers that they will move to America and someplace in Africa for some time.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForceUK @RAFRedArrows fly past over Buckingham Palace, following Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
Luckily, the arrival of Baby Archie and all of this splitting and separation has helped the brother’s relationship for the better. A source told The Sun, “The brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.”