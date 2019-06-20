Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have Felt Controlled By Prince William & Kate Middleton

Just when we thought things were looking up, it looks like the British Royal Family is still splitting at the seams. Meghan and Harry split with Kate and William’s charity. This appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separating themselves from Prince William and Kate Middleton. At the beginning of 2019, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Prince Harry would officially be splitting their households and going their separate ways when it came to initiatives and causes. Following that split, a then-pregnant, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their 2-bedroom apartment at Kensington Palace in London, moving to Frogmore Cottage, an estate 45-minutes outside of the city where they could raise their baby, Archie Harrison out of the glaring eyes of the spotlight.

However, one tie that was holding the Sussexes and the Cambridges together–despite whispers of a feud between the brothers, was their Royal Foundation. Now the Associated Press is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally split from the charity. However, the “Fab Four” as the press has termed them will continue to work together on mental health initiatives like Heads Up.

So we totally get our favorite red-headed bearded prince wanting to step out of the shadow of his kingly big bro (especially after all of those dramatic affair rumors.) The brothers even stopped speaking for several months after Meghan and Harry wed in May 2018 due to status, money and the Suits alum inadvertently causing such a frenzy around the royal fam. However, we don’t understand why the Royal Foundation–which is now being termed The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also needed to be split.

According to Royal Commentator, Duncan Larcombe all of this is because Meghan and Harry were done being “controlled” by Prince William. He revealed to The Sun, “It does seem odd. Why separate when you are both backing the same causes? Whether this is a sign of a rift, this is certainly a sign of a division. It is clear that Meghan and Harry were initially prepared to slot in under the wing of William and Kate, but that’s not how they feel a year on.”

Because Wills will eventually become King, his life is much more rigid that Meg and Harry’s. According to CNN’s Max Foster, [William] and Kate “are on a more formal, reserved path.” Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are free to do with they want. There are even whispers that they will move to America and someplace in Africa for some time.

Luckily, the arrival of Baby Archie and all of this splitting and separation has helped the brother’s relationship for the better. A source told The Sun, “The brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.”