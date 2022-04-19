Harry & Meghan ‘Couldn’t Decide’ What to Name Archie—Here’s the Other Name They Considered

What if. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie almost had a different name! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, and during a children’s match, they revealed that they once debated between Archie and other names for the longest time.

Meghan had a candid conversation with Mandy McBain, who told Meghan that her son is named Harrison, which is Archie’s middle name. “They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name,” said Mandy’s wife Sherry to PA. Harry and Meghan’s son’s full name is Archibald Harrison, which means bold and brave, while Harrison literally means son of Harry.

While at the Invictus Games, many spectators and players said that the couple was a delight to talk to. ​​James Stride told the Daily Mail that Meghan was “quite chatty and told me she was missing her children. She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own.” Before heading to the Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan made a pit stop in the UK to visit Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

As well as a meaningful name for Archie, they also named their daughter something to be quite fond of. Lilibet Diana, born June 2021, was named after Harry’s grandmother and mother. “Lilibet” being an old nickname for Queen Elizabeth and “Diana,” after the late Princess Diana. The two children of Harry and Meghan do not currently have royal titles because of current guidelines that will allow them to have the titles once Prince Charles takes the throne.

