Here’s Why Harry & Meghan Haven’t Publicly Congratulated William & Kate on Their 10th Anniversary

Although they haven’t issued any public congratulations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to William and Kate‘s anniversary was still a positive one. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to privately congratulate the royal couple instead, The New York Post’s Page Six reports.

Prince William, 38, and Duchess Kate, 39, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29. Royal family members congratulated the couple on their milestone with thoughtful messages on Instagram and Twitter. “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary,” the official Royal Family account wrote on Thursday. “Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.” While we know these messages got the stamp of approval from the Queen herself, William and Kate’s siblings-in-law did not share similar sentiments on social media.

But Meghan and Harry’s radio silence on social media makes sense, as they quit those platforms following their royal exit in 2020. The couple did, however, issue a public message on their Archewell website following the death of Prince Philip on April 9, which has some royal followers wondering why they didn’t do the same for William and Kate’s big day. It’s possible their ongoing rift with William and Kate has something to do with their decision to send a private note instead, as the couple’s anniversary comes only a month after Meghan and Harry’s controversial tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family had racist “concerns” about the color of their son Archie’s skin before he was born in 2019. Meghan, for her part, also claimed that Kate once made her cry before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, despite British tabloids previously reporting that the opposite had occurred. Prince Harry and William’s feud was also addressed during the tell-all, as the Duke of Sussex described their relationship as one of “space” at the moment. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” he told Oprah at the time.

Still, some progress seems to have been made in William and Harry’s relationship. The brothers briefly reunited for the first time since Harry’s royal exit at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. Though they were kept apart during the service, the brothers were eventually photographed speaking alone outside of the chapel as Prince William’s wife, Duchess Kate acted as a “peacemaker” during their reunion.