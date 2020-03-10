Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had an ‘Emotional’ Reaction to Being Left Out of the Queen’s Procession

It’s official: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have completed their last public appearance as working royals. But that doesn’t mean that it blew over without any drama. Sources understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Queen procession reaction is one of relative sensitivity. Apparently, the couple was excluded from joining the official royal procession at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, and they’re not too pleased about it.

It makes sense that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were “quite sensitive and emotional about it,” according to a Daily Mail source. After all, things have taken a turn for the worse ever since the couple was blindsided by the Queen’s recent actions, including but not limited to: stripping them of their royal titles, instituting a ban on their use of their word “royal” in any personal branding, and in perhaps the most upsetting reaction, viewing Prince Harry’s decisions as an “embarrassment” upon the royal family.

With all of that already in the past, it seems the Sussexes were still holding out hope that their reunion as the Fab Four with the Queen would be an opportunity to smooth over any hard feelings. Considering how positively Prince Harry’s private meetings with the Queen most recently went, a drama-free engagement wasn’t entirely out of the question. Yet the royal family had another idea in mind.

While Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, were initially slated to join the Queen during the official royal procession, their royal counterparts were not invited to do so. Instead, Meghan and Harry were asked to take their seats ahead of time.

Realizing that the Sussexes were hurt by the decision, William and Kate reportedly “stepped in to defuse the situation,” according to The Daily Mail. They decided to join Meghan and Harry and take their seats ahead of time, too, as the crowd waited for the Queen, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla’s arrival.

We’re still holding out hope for a Fab Four happy reunion. At least this gesture was promising.