We Finally Know if Harry & Meghan Are Invited to the Queen’s Next Royal Reunion Amid Tension With Will & Charles

Her Majesty has big plans to celebrate the 70th anniversary of being on the throne—but will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration? According to a source who spoke to Page Six recently, the Sussexes will “absolutely” be receiving an invite to the four-day soiree in 2022.

“Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!” the insider said of Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, in a report published by Page Six on Thursday, June 3. Naturally, we’ll have to wait to find out if they ultimately attend, especially as their ongoing tensions with other members of the royal family may impact their decision. In particular, Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother William and father Prince Charles has remained strained following his bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Ever since, the Duke of Sussex has continued to share surprising details and claims about the “neglect” he and Meghan faced from the royal family prior to their royal exit in 2020.

But as Page Six’s source suggests, “so much” can happen in a year’s time. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been scheduled far in advance for June 2022, by which point Harry and Meghan will have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Page Six reports that the Duchess of Sussex is “due any day now.” According to insiders who spoke to the site, the royal family has no intention of making the Sussexes feel “iced out,” as family members are eager to see the couple’s baby girl and their son, Archie.

The celebrations in 2022 will mark the first-ever Platinum Jubilee, with the Queen already making history as the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history. If Meghan and Harry attend, their presence may also mark the first time they are back in the U.K. as a couple after moving to Montecito, California in 2020.

In the meantime, the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to London in the summer of 2021 to participate in a tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, alongside his brother William. Page Six previously reported that the tribute is set to take place on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1, 2021, but is still subject to change depending on the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s daughter.