Harry & Meghan Are Still ‘Uneasy’ With Royal Family After The Queen’s Death—Here’s Why Their Relationship Will Take an ‘Awful Lot’ to Repair

Awkward. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still adjusting after the Queen’s death. The two returned to the U.K. upon the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the air is still tense with the Royal family.

A royal expert dished to Us Weekly on September 13, 2022, that the relationship between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is still rocky. “Harry and a Meghan still are uneasy,” royal expert Christopher Andersen explained. “We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave. It’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.”

Andersen is referring to Meghan’s latest interview with The Cut where she talks about the restrictions that The Firm gave her before she and Prince Harry stepped down from their Royal Family duties. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” The Suits alum explained about the U.K. press. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child. You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a public appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton right after the Queen’s death. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six.

In his statement on the Archewell website, Prince Harry gave tribute to all the fond memories he had with his grandmother when she was alive. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.” He also mentioned how she and her husband Prince Philip are reunited. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

. The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he met her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.