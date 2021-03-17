Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Planned to Postpone Their Oprah Interview if Prince Philip Died

Gayle King has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would’ve postponed their Oprah interview if the Duke of Edinburgh passed away. The CBS anchor—who is a close friend of Oprah and Meghan—explained that the Sussexes “would not” have allowed it to air when it did if “something had happened to him.”

During an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, the broadcast journalist claimed that the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, had a plan in place if Prince Philip died before their Sunday, March 7, tell-all with Oprah. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was hospitalized for his second week in a row and receiving treatment for an infection and unspecified heart condition at the time. Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, filmed their interview with Oprah just before Philip was hospitalized on February 16.

As King explained, “Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital. If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time.” The host continued, noting that the interview was scheduled well in advance of Philip’s hospitalization. “But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital,” she said. “But a lot of people have raised that point.”

Philip, who was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital, was discharged from a private facility on Tuesday, March 16, after recovering from heart surgery that took place at St. Batholomew’s, a cardiac specialist hospital. “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The duke is now back home with his wife, the Queen, at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, King also revealed during her CBS This Morning segment that Prince Harry spoke with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles following the interview. The host, however, claimed that their discussions were “not productive.”

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” King said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

She continued, “I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.” King also noted that despite the palace’s public statements, “no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”