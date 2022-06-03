Harry & Meghan Were Just Booed at the Queen’s Jubilee—Here’s if They Crossed Paths With Will & Kate

An unwelcoming welcome. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, 2022. The couple was walking down the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral for the jubilee’s church service when they were met with boos and cheers from the public.

Harry and Meghan attended his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they permanently reside. After other royal family members proceeded down the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan walked down hand in hand as the crowd appeared to boo the couple.

The booing comes right after the National Service of Thanksgiving service on the morning of June 3, 2022, where Harry and Meghan were sat on the second row of the cathedral on the opposite side of the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were seated in the front. Cameras also captured Prince Charles seemingly ignoring his youngest son and his wife while he warmly greeted William and Kate, who also didn’t talk to Harry and Meghan as they took their seats. An insider told Us Weekly on June 3, 2022, that the seating was intentional as “senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row.” It was Buckingham Palace’s decision “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention.”

This is not the only time that Harry and Meghan were not at the forefront of drama at the Jubilee celebrations. Harry and Meghan were barred from the traditional balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2022. The palace confirmed, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” On June 2, 2022, Harry and Meghan were not on the balcony with their immediate family but were instead watching from the Major General’s Office with other extended members of the Royal family.

According to an insider who told Page Six on June 3, 2022, the royal brothers and their wives, “will [not likely] meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations. There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.” Prince William and Kate will not be attending Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday celebration ,which falls on June 4, 2022. According to Cosmopolitan, William and Kate had prior commitments as they will meet with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle, while the little one’s celebrations will take place in Harry and Meghan’s home in Frogmore Cottage.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.