Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Used To Throw Massive Blow Out Parties At Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live a quiet life with baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s parties at Kensington Palace were legendary. According to the U.K. publication The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sorely missed by a former Kensington Palace neighbor who isn’t a fan of how “boring” things are since Harry and Meghan moved away.

French ambassador Jean-Pierre Jouyet’s residence at Kensington Palace reportedly looks out toward the front of Nottingham Cottage — Harry and Meghan’s home before they decided to move to their current cottage on the grounds of Windsor. And, if you ask him, the couple apparently kept things pleasantly interesting when they were still living on Kensington Palace’s grounds. “It is so quiet here now that Harry and Meghan have left,” Jouyet told The Sun. “They used to have fireworks, soirees that would go all night, friends and family coming and going. Now all we see and hear is the helicopters landing. It’s boring now.”

Of course, Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world only a month ago. Accordingly, they’ve probably traded all-night parties poppin’ champagne with poppin’ bottles of a notably more practical nature.

That’s not to say Harry and Meghan aren’t having any fun. For starters, Meghan has described being a new mom as “magical.” The couple also continues to actively represent the royal family. To that end, per the Daily Mail, they are already planning a trip to South Africa with baby Archie in tow. The fall tour of South Africa, should it come to fruition, would make Archie “one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour.”

For now, though, the pair seems pretty content to soak up their “fresh start” at Frogmore Cottage. “Their home is so cute and warm,” a source told People last week. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace].” And, hey, sources say Harry absolutely intends to “do some entertaining” once baby Archie is a bit older: “He likes having his friends around him.”