Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Dragged the Paparazzi To Court

As one of the most high-profile couples in the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paparazzi on their tails at all times. While that attention often brings positive side effects, like the donations fans made to charities in their name, it also brings darker, more dangerous realities for the brand-new parents. The tabloid race for exclusive information about the couple means frenzied photo news agencies and paparazzi go to great lengths to photograph the couple. One such instance was so invasive Prince Harry and Meghan took a stand, dragging everyone involved to court.

Per the BBC, Prince Harry was awarded “substantial” damages and an apology from Splash News and Picture Agency over aerial photographs taken of an Oxfordshire home he was privately renting with Meghan. Taken from a helicopter this past January, the photos showed the home’s living room, dining room, and their bedroom.

The royals’ attorney said the couple had chosen the home specifically for the “high level of privacy” it afforded them — a security that was shattered the moment the photographs were published.

Harry’s attorney and representative read the following statement at the High Court in London on Thursday: “The syndication and publication of the photographs very seriously undermined the safety and security of the duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property.”

He added: “The property had been chosen by the duke for himself and his wife given the high level of privacy if afforded given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access.”

This is not the first time the royals have sought legal action against the paparazzi. In 2012, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sued French tabloid Closer for publishing topless photos of Kate sunbathing during a vacation with William. They won the suit in 2018 when the publication was ordered to pay roughly $50,000.

Originally posted on SheKnows.