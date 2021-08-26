Harry & Meghan Were ‘Furious’ Over Photos Taken at the Hospital After Their Miscarriage

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s miscarriage photos were published online following their visit to a medical center, though reports did not recognize the heartbreaking reason for their visit at the time. Understandably, the Sussexes are said to have been “furious” about being photographed during what otherwise would have been a deeply private moment for their family.

The photos, which were originally obtained in July 2020, prompted immediate speculation about what the couple may have been doing at a hospital. Among the speculative reports was one write-up by The Daily Mail, the British paper that was first to publish the photos, which ultimately criticized the pair for their “gas-guzzling” SUV. While it’s unclear if the published photos were taken immediately after Meghan’s miscarriage or during a follow-up appointment, the Sussexes were naturally upset by the invasion of privacy, according to an updated version of Finding Freedom.

Biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who authored the book on Meghan and Harry, write: “What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV,” as per an excerpt published by The Independent on August 25.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her miscarriage in an Op-Ed for The New York Times four months after it occurred, writing, “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

Meghan continued, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana. Their daughter—who was born in July 2021—is named “after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” and her “beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

