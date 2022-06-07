Harry Wanted to Spend $95 on a Birthday Present For Lili—Here’s What She Got Instead

Celebrating. New photos have given us a sneak peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lilibet birthday presents. The couple and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, landed in Santa Barbara, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022, and were spotted unloading a few precious gifts from across the pond.

The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The party went on at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party was “lovely” and “had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party.” The source continued, “the idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished.” The source also revealed that a top contender for Lilibet’s gift wishlist was a “£75 ($95 in US Dollars) pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy.”

In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, there were several mementos that were unloaded off of Harry and Meghan’s private jet that seemed to be gifts from the Royal Family. The first gift appeared to be a swing set. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave his elder son Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, a similar swing set that had their names engraved on the back in 2012. Another gift that was unloaded from the plane was a highchair.

Harry, Meghan and their family arrived in London on June 2, 2022, to celebrate Harry’s grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. They were barred from appearing at the traditional Trooping of Colour on June 2, 2022, as they dropped their royal duties in 2020. Instead, the duo appeared at the National Thanksgiving Service on June 3, 2022, and were booed as they were leaving the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. During the Service ceremony, Harry reportedly did not make eye contact with his brother Prince William amid their brotherly drama.

The couple left before the Platinum Jubilee Concert on June 5, 2022. However, they didn’t leave without Harry’s grandmother meeting their little one. Queen Elizabeth reportedly met her namesake Lilibet before her first birthday during a lunch on June 3, 2022.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.