Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were ‘Emotional’ Watching Close Friend Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Onwards and upwards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration was nothing but pride for America’s new POTUS and VPOTUS.

Biden, the former Vice President under President Barack Obama, and Harris, a former Senator from California, took the oath of office as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States respectively on January 20, 2021. Their inauguration came after they beat former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 Presidential Election in November 2020. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t at the inauguration (the guest list was short due to the current health situation), Meghan and Harry still had a lot of pride watching the event from home, especially for Harry who is close friends with President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

“The inauguration is very personal for Meghan and Harry,” a source told HollywoodLife on Wednesday. “Harry’s been friends with Joe and Jill for years and Meghan has a huge amount of respect and admiration for them and for Kamala Harris.”

The source continued, It’s just a monumental moment in history—watching the first female VP being sworn in will for sure be emotional for Meghan. She’s happy beyond words about it. Meghan has always been so passionate about women’s rights and it was her mom [Doria] that instilled that in her, so being able to watch this milestone moment with her mom is huge. It’s a day she’s been waiting for.”

In an interview with Gloria Steinem in August 2020, Meghan opened up about what it was like to see a Black woman like Harris be nominated for Vice President. “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation,” she said. “You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world?”

A photo of Harry also made a cameo at the inauguration when Biden headed to the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown soldier. A picture taken by Jon Davidson, a former staff member of Bill Clinton, showed Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, with their arms around Biden’s shoulder. In the background of the picture was a photo of Prince Harry from the royal’s 2013 visit to the United States and the Arlington National Cemetery.

The picture saw the Duke of Sussex in his British Army uniform as he took part in the wreath-laying ceremony and put flowers at the memorial of President John F. Kennedy. “To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom,” he signed the message. “Captain Harry Wales.”