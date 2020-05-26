Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Financial Freedom Was Always a ‘Big Part’ of Their Royal Exit Plan

As they continue to set their own path outside of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial freedom plan is beginning to make sense. While it would certainly be easier to coast by on royal funds, there’s a major reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fought for the ability to earn a private income following their royal exit—and it has little to do with just getting rich for themselves.
Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, specifically negotiated the conditions of their royal exit to include financial independence after they announced their plans to step back from the royal family in January. Queen Elizabeth II, along with other senior royals, agreed—if not at the expense of the Sussexes’ formal HRH titles and that pesky “royal” word ban that got their Instagram account deactivated. But those losses aside, Meghan and Harry gained the freedom to pursue their own income—and something else even more important.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests,” reads a page on their Sussex Royal website. Not only are the Sussexes going for new job opportunities—they’re looking to support and launch charities of their choice.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
According to an as-told-to source with Vogue‘s royal expert, Katie Nicholl, the Sussexes felt that this freedom was incredibly important. Meghan particularly “struggled” with not being able to earn her own income, given her recent career as a working actress and blogger.
“One of the things she struggled with was not earning an income,” a source told Nicholl for the Sunday Times. “She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave.”
Meghan and Harry have already put their freedom to use: They recently announced the launch of a new charity, Archewell, named for their son Archie, who recently celebrated his first birthday party.