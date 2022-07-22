Here’s Why Harry & Meghan’s New York City Date After His UN Speech Was A ‘Rare Treat’

A night to remember. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City date was one for the books. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their first date anniversary in the Big Apple.

A source close to the couple revealed that the two spent the special night alone. “The trip couldn’t have come at a better time for them personally because they were able to combine it with a little belated celebration of their first date,” they told HollywoodLife on July 22, 2022. “Being in the city and having a night out without the kids was a rare treat and they made the most of it. They cherish their time with the kids, but a romantic date night was long overdue.” Harry and Meghan have two kids together: Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1.

Harry and Meghan were in New York City for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations. During his speech on July 18, 2022, he gave a sweet anecdote about Africa and the connection between his wife and his mother Princess Diana. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” he said about the continent. “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

The insider later said that Meghan was fond of Harry’s speech. “Meghan is so immensely proud of Harry, being asked to give a speech at the UN is such an honor in itself, but to be asked by the Nelson Mandela Foundation [to give the key-note address at Nelson Mandela International Day], was just beyond special,” the insider explained. “There was a lot of pressure on Harry, but he absolutely hit it out of the park. It was such a proud and emotional moment for them both.”

Prince Harry will be writing about his life in a new memoir released later this year. According to multiple sources who told Page Six, the book will be released in fall 2022, and details of the book are very hot. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

