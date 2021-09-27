Harry & Meghan Might Bring Archie & Lilibet to the UK for Christmas—It’s What the Queen ‘Wants’

Is a royal family reunion on the horizon? According to one royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas with Archie and Lilibet could indeed be spent in the U.K. this year as way of “healing” their ongoing rift with the royals.

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, have not spent Christmas with the royal family since 2018. As a refresher, the couple opted to break royal tradition in 2019 by spending the winter holidays with their son Archie in Canada. Meanwhile, in 2020, the Sussexes were unable to visit the royal family for Christmas a second time due to travel restrictions that prevented them from visiting the U.K. from California, which is where they relocated following their royal exit earlier that year. Needless to say, it’s been quite a while since the Duke and Duchess have celebrated Christmas with the rest of the royal family—but it appears they may have plans to change that very soon.

According to Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl, Meghan and Harry are seriously considering spending Christmas in the U.K. in 2021—and they might even bring their son Archie and daughter Lilibet along with them! “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity,” Nicholl recently told Closer, per Marie Claire. “There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.”

If their visit to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet actually pans out, it would mark the first time that the royal family gets to meet Meghan and Harry’s daughter in person. Their son, Archie, would also be seeing his royal family members for the first time in a year, given that he has yet to visit the U.K. following his parents’ royal exit in 2020. According to Nicholl, Queen Elizabeth hopes to make their visit happen. “It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren,” the Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love author said. “A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out.”

As for Harry and Meghan, Nicholl believes the couple always had plans to “come back” to visit the royal family. “When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the U.K.,” the royal reporter explained, referring to the couple’s property in Windsor. Prince Harry previously stayed in his old room at Frogmore Cottage during his visit to the U.K. for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April, so it’s entirely possible he and his family may lodge there should they visit sometime in the future.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.