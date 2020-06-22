Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Biography Already Has Royal Aides ‘Worried’ for Prince William

There’s nothing quite like airing dirty laundry—especially when it’s the royal family’s. Followers are already expecting plenty of that from the Sussexes’ forthcoming biography, Finding Freedom. According to a source with The Sun, there’s apparently so much drama in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book, royal aides “worry” William will be “painted as the bad guy” following his royal rift with his brother.

“They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light,” the source says. “This sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public. This shouldn’t happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana’s interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir.” Whew!

The source adds, “The concern is it will somehow paint [William] as an unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan. The aides are ­privately worried about it. Unsympathetic, unfeeling, and unsupportive are the words being used but of course, no one knows exactly what’s in it.”

Given that Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family isn’t even coming out until August 11, it looks like we’ll all still be waiting a little while longer before we can confirm those “unsympathetic” contents. But chances are, this biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t actually spend too many pages, if any, on disparaging Prince William. After all, Harry and William’s feud was something Meghan always knew they’d get over. And in the months following Meghan and Harry’s royal exit, it seems the brothers’ relationship has been on the mend.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is set to publish on August 11, 2020.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.